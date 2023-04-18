DES MOINES — Iowa Senate lawmakers advanced a new bill aimed at limiting Iowa property taxes as part of ongoing negotiations between House and Senate Republicans on lowering Iowans’ tax bills.

Senate Study Bill 1218, introduced by Sen. Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs, carries over much of the same language of previous bills that have advanced in the Senate while adding some new provisions.

It would combine a number of city levies into one general basic levy and put limits on that and counties’ main property tax levies.

If the total taxable value in a city or county rises above a certain percentage, the central property tax rate would be lowered following a set formula. Cities and counties have a legally required rate for their general funds, and it is intended to keep their tax rates close to that mandated amount.

“The system is broken,” Dawson said on Tuesday. “We need to get back to where it was.”

While the main property tax levies would be capped for cities and counties, there are a number of levies for specific purposes that would remain uncapped.

The bill would also expand the existing homestead tax credit for people over 65, allowing them to claim a larger tax credit. The bill would also expand the tax credit for veterans, allowing them to claim an exemption on $4,000 of taxable value.

The bill passed out of the Senate Ways and Means tax policy committee along party lines on Tuesday, with Republicans in support and Democrats opposed.

Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said while she voted no, she wants “to continue working with the majority party to try and find some way that we can all reach agreement, and hopefully reach agreement with the House on something.

“Because we do know that a lot of Iowans are very concerned about their property tax bill, and they are experiencing some sticker shock with the latest assessment letters that they've gotten in the mail,” she added.

Chris Hagenow, president of Iowans for Tax Relief, said he supported the measures in the bill and said the proposals are broadly supported by Iowans. He referenced a poll done by the organization, which found a high majority of Iowans support the state Legislature putting a limit on local government spending.

A similar question in a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found that 58% of Iowans are in favor of cutting property taxes and limiting what local governments can spend on services.

“Iowans specifically support the kinds of things that you’re trying to do in this bill,” Hagenow said. “That will be very popular with people who, as others have said, are frustrated with their rising tax bill.”

House lawmakers last week advanced their preferred property tax reduction bill out of the Ways and Means Committee with support from both Democrats and Republicans. Despite the differences between the two proposals lawmakers said they were getting closer to an agreement.

The House bill would cap the property tax bills for each individual taxpayer at no more than 3% higher than the previous year for residential properties and 8% for commercial properties. It includes exceptions for renovations and new constructions.

Increasing bond thresholds

The Senate bill would also raise the cost ceiling that would require cities and counties to put certain purchases or projects to a vote. Under current law, local governments need to obtain voter approval in a special election if they want to borrow money over a set amount for a major purchase or new construction, depending on the size of the city or county.

Those numbers have not increased since the 1990s. The bill would increase the limits across the board by 30%, allowing cities and counties to undertake larger expenses without needing to go to the voters.

Lobbyists representing cities and counties at the subcommittee meeting on Tuesday said they supported increasing the bond limits but expressed concerns about some of the other limitations set in the bill.

“That is a level that hasn’t been adjusted for many years and certainly can save costs,” said Robert Palmer, a lobbyist for the Iowa League of Cities.

The House bill would not increase those thresholds, but it would require that a vote on borrowing money be held on a general election date in an effort to increase voter participation in those issues.

School recreation levy

The bill would phase out the Public Education and Recreation Levy imposed by some Iowa schools, a levy of up to 13.5 cents per $1,000 of taxable value for building public playgrounds.

Any schools not using the levy would not be able to enact one, and the existing levies would phase out over five years. Education advocates argued removing the provision would eliminate a tool that voters have voluntarily approved in a small number of school districts to improve recreation opportunities.

How much tax preparers earn in each state How much tax preparers earn in each state #48. Alabama #47. Mississippi #46. West Virginia #45. Kentucky #44. Tennessee #42. Arkansas (tie) #42. Missouri (tie) #41. Louisiana #40. Georgia #38. Iowa (tie) #38. Ohio (tie) #37. New Mexico #36. Oklahoma #35. South Carolina #34. Florida #33. Nebraska #32. Kansas #31. North Carolina #30. Hawaii #29. Connecticut #28. Virginia #27. South Dakota #26. Pennsylvania #25. Maryland #24. Indiana #23. Wisconsin #22. Montana #20. Illinois (tie) #20. Vermont (tie) #19. Maine #18. Oregon #17. Arizona #15. Idaho (tie) #15. Nevada (tie) #14. New York #13. North Dakota #12. Utah #11. Michigan #10. Washington #9. New Hampshire #8. California #7. New Jersey #6. Minnesota #5. Colorado #4. Texas #3. Wyoming #2. Massachusetts #1. Alaska