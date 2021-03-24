Senate Republicans seek property tax changes

“The question has always been when do we start the phase-out of the backfill. I believe and my colleagues believe that now is the time to begin that discussion,” Dawson told the subcommittee.

Dawson said lawmakers are trying to address longtime, vexing tax policy issues this session because Iowa’s economic conditions and surplus budget position — coupled with additional federal relief money — has created “some capacity to start to do some of these things.” He also noted changes may be needed to offset a possible increase in property taxes due to “skyrocketing” residential home sales that may portend a record spike in valuations and tax liabilities.

Representatives of county mental health agencies and service providers gave cautious support to the proposed changes if the state followed through on its commitments. One advocate expressed concern the bill did not directly address new commitments the state has made for children’s mental health services as a stand-alone program area.

“When a state has a bad economic year, one of the first things that gets cut is mental health services,” said Leslie Carpenter of Iowa Mental Health Advocacy. “I would much prefer to have a hybrid with some of the local stakeholders involved as well as the state.”