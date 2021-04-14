Senate wants Department of Public Safety cold case unit

Likewise, Sen. Tim Goodwin, R-Burlington, read comments from a Sigourney man whose mother’s 1999 murder has gone unsolved and that the process is “grueling to endure.” Sen. Todd Taylor, D-Cedar Rapids, referenced the “haunting” 1979 murder case of Michelle Martinko that was resolved with the 2020 conviction of Jerry Burns in pushing for the nearly $340,000 in state funding through fiscal 2024 needed to re-establish the unit.

Jeff Taylor said a similar unit existed for three years up until a decade ago. Some cold cases as far back as 40 years were solved. “I believe it’s important that criminals be brought to justice — criminals that have not been apprehended who have not been tried — but in addition to that we bring hope and closure as much as possible to families, if not to the victims themselves,” he said.

The bill now goes to the Iowa House for consideration before it would make it to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk.

“I think this is something that the people of Iowa deserve, and I wholeheartedly support this legislation,” said Kinney.