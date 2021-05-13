Senator’s call about relative’s feedlot riles environmentalists

Emails show Iowa DNR staff answered questions for Sexton and made recommendations, such as removing outdated soil tests before submitting plan revisions. Jergenson said it’s normal for the state staff to help feedlot owners and consultants.

“Part of our goal is to help people comply with the rules of the state,” he said. “We work hand and hand with consultants in regulated communities so they can be in line with the regulations.”

Jergenson said he knew Walz was Zumbach’s son-in-law, but did not feel pressured by Sexton’s email. He said Iowa DNR management did not lean on him to approve the nutrient management plan for 11,600 cows.

Although public opinion, both in emails and at a March 2 public hearing, was squarely against the feedlot, Jergenson said state officials may consider only information about whether the plan meets Iowa DNR procedures and requirements.

“This project is not a public opinion project,” he said. “We evaluate it in accordance with the rules of the state. We read the comments and tried to apply them to our two criteria.”