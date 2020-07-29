Sheriffs’ Association says Pritzker prisoner transfer order ineffective

“Based on the sheriffs that I have talked to across the state, the average time is between five and seven days (for a test result) unless it's an instant test that they have access to. And no one does…” he said. “They've set this up in such a way that it's a virtual impossibility to meet.”

Kaitschuk also added that county jails have taken on both the public health and financial burden of housing extra prisoners because of the state’s decision not to accept them.

“So that shouldn't be the burden that's been placed on the county,” he said of care and housing for inmates once they are sentenced by a judge. “I know of several sheriffs that have had to endure hours and hours of overtime for inmates that have medical issues where they're being taken to the hospital. And that requires 24-hour security to be placed on them. That's draining resources locally.”

He said the sheriffs were hopeful for a resolution to the ongoing case.

“Early on, we had given (the state) health protocols that we thought we could actually try to work with, because, you know, we were not having as many people come into our custody,” he said. “But now … we're in the summer, the courts are back open, you got jails that are getting full, if not already full. And so it's not — the requirements or specifications that they’re trying to outline are just not reasonable.”

