‘Sinister agenda’ accusation brings response from Iowa educators

Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said the next morning he received a message from a school principal who had a teacher ask for a letter of recommendation so the teacher can transfer to a district in another state. Wahls said he also received a message from a small-town superintendent who called Chapman’s remarks “really, really scary.”

“We’re hearing stories like this all the time,” Wahls said during a news conference Thursday.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said she heard from teachers working on their lessons plans for the next day when they reached out to her about the comments.

“The teachers I have, their only agenda is to teach kids and make great citizens and people who want to grow up to be great Iowans,” Konfrst said. “It’s been incredibly insulting and frankly hurtful for teachers across the state who are doing all they can for their kids, especially these last two years (amid the COVID-19 pandemic), to hear this said.”

During an interview with KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Chapman said his comments were not accusing all teachers but said some educators are defending literature he deems obscene.