Social justice legislation stalled in this year's Iowa legislature. Instead 'Back the Blue' bills are moving forward

DES MOINES — In June of 2020, state lawmakers and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds banded together and in rapid and unanimous fashion passed into law significant social justice legislation.

As they celebrated the achievement, leaders across the political spectrum called the new law, which included some policing reforms, significant but just a first step toward social justice.

A year later, Republican majorities in the Iowa Legislature have advanced multiple pieces of legislation that would add protections for law enforcement officers. But Republicans have moved no bills that would advance social justice or racial equity.

That second step is yet to be taken. And with time winding down on the 2021 legislative session, it looks like any proposal will have to wait until next year at the earliest.

“We were one of the first and maybe one of the only states that actually passed legislation in the heat of the moment last June, amongst the national conversation on social justice, and we did that in a bipartisan, I believe unanimous way. And we’re all for a peaceful protest and having this conversation,” Republican Iowa Senate Majority Lead Jack Whitver, of Ankeny, said on a recent episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.