Sources: Reynolds plans felon voting executive order

Since then, Iowa felons who completed their sentences had to petition the governor to have their voting rights restored. Iowa is the only state in the country with that requirement.

Reynolds, Branstad’s lieutenant governor and successor, has advocated for the restoration of felon voting rights through amending the state’s constitution, a process that takes at least three years because it must pass separate meetings of the Iowa Legislature separated by an election, then must be approved by a public vote.

A proposal moved through the Iowa Legislature over the past two years but never gained full approval. And majority Republican state lawmakers added stipulations — such as a requirement that court fines and fees be paid before voting rights would be restored — that essentially made the restoration process more difficult, not less as Reynolds has intended. If Reynolds issues an executive order, those stipulations will not apply.

Republican leaders said they backed off the proposed constitutional amendment because their understanding was that Reynolds planned to issue an executive order.

The Legislature and Reynolds did this past week approve racial justice legislation, including a ban on police choke holds and rehiring officers fired for misconduct or using excessive force.

With those legislative goals achieved, the felon voting executive order became a top priority for Black Lives Matter, which has been active since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Protestors were frequent visitors to the Iowa Capitol in the past week, often chanting, “Let them vote.”

