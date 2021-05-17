State board requests information from group that claimed involvement in Iowa elections bill

Because the board is not responsible for overseeing the Iowa Legislature, any inquiries there would fall to the Legislature’s ethics committees, which are chaired by majority Republicans.

Spokespeople for legislative leaders did not immediately respond to a question of whether Republicans plan to look into Heritage’s claims.

“Iowa is the first state that we got to work in, and we did it quickly and we did it quietly,” Heritage Action executive director Jessica Anderson said in the video, as reported by The Associated Press. “We helped draft the bills. ... Honestly, nobody even noticed. My team looked at each other, and we’re like, ‘it can’t be that easy.’”

Kaufmann and Smith disputed the claims, with Kaufmann saying Heritage “had nothing to do with” the elections bill. Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley suggested Anderson may have made the claim to boost fundraising.

Iowa Sen. Zach Wahls, leader of the Senate Democrats from Coralville, called the state board's inquiry “good news,” and called on Smith to cooperate.

“If asked, Sen. Smith should turn over any records of contacts with anyone affiliated with Heritage Action, including emails, letters, messaging memos and phone records,” Wahls said in a statement. “Iowans deserve to know the facts about this case and whether any laws or rules have been broken.”

