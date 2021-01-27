State buys building, plans to move out of Thompson Center

The Illinois Department of Central Management Services said that approximately 2,200 employees are currently based at the Thompson Center, with an additional 1,300 working in other leased facilities.

CMS said that after conducting an analysis in coordination with other state agencies, it determined that only about 900 state employees require an office in the Loop, and that the remainder “can be located elsewhere”.

Pritzker said that the state’s purchase of 555 West Monroe and subsequent relocation from the Thompson Center will save a significant amount of money in the long run.

“This building pays for itself because we’re terminating a patchwork of expensive downtown leases,” Pritzker said in the release.

The purchase of the new building is the culmination of the second phase of a three-part plan led by CMS to “review and restructure” the state’s real estate portfolio.

The third phase of the plan will include the final sale of the Thompson Center, a proposal championed by former Gov. Bruce Rauner that has been a top target for cutting back on state expenses in recent years.