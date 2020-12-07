State changes method of recording COVID-related deaths

The new system also better aligns with how deaths related to other diseases are recorded.

“This information will be helpful for national comparisons, and I believe it will also be helpful when we compare causes of death over the course of the entire 2020 calendar year,” Garcia said. “When you look back in years to come, one year out, five years out, 10 years out, this change will allow us to see an apples-to-apples comparison of deaths.”

With the change, the state’s public COVID-19 data will change Tuesday morning, Garcia said. The new recording system will be applied retroactively to the start of the pandemic in March. Many counties will see an increase in total COVID-19-related deaths, while some will see a net decrease.

About 16% of the net statewide increase came from Linn County, where the number of COVID-19-related deaths rose from 173 to 201 as of Monday night. Scott County rose by four from 99 to 103. Black Hawk County went up from 156 to 159.

In Woodbury County, deaths dropped from 140 to 126 as of Monday night with the change. Polk County’s total dropped from 357 to 353, and Johnson County deaths from 41 to 39.