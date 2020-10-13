State COVID-19 positivity rates remain on the rise; southern Illinois hits 8%; Deaths surpass 9,000 as hospitalizations also continue to rise

Intensive care unit bed usage also increased to 406 beds used by COVID-19 patients, continuing an upward trend over the past few weeks. That number peaked at over 1,200 in April and fell to the low 300s in July and August.

There were 160 ventilators in use by the end of Monday, which was off the lows of August when it dropped below 120 at times.

“After 9 months of battling this virus and hearing the updates each day, many of us forget that the hospitalizations and deaths are more than just numbers,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “They are our family, friends, and loved ones who have been directly impacted by COVID-19, which continues to spread. You can help slow the spread and reduce the number of people who become sick with COVID-19 by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance.”

The 29 virus-related deaths announced Tuesday came in a person in their 40s, four in their 50s, three in their 60s, seven in their 70s and the rest 80 and older.

That brought the virus casualty count to 9,026 among 324,743 confirmed cases. More than 6.4 million tests have been completed in the state.