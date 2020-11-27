State enforcement of COVID-19 policies in bars, restaurants heats up

“It’s just a reminder to people we called for that authority to be given to (state regulators), because we were incredibly frustrated as an industry by blanket closures that impacted people who were doing everything right,” Dunker said. “We’re certainly worried for operators that this happens to, but we believe that they will pay the fine or do whatever they are asked to do, and that moving forward they will fall in line with the restrictions that they’re being asked to do.

“You’re not finding many complaints from the industry about that. The greater frustration has always been competing with people who aren’t playing by the same sorts of rules you are. The vast majority of people have played by the rules that have been given to us.”

Dunker said the food service industry continues to suffer greatly from the pandemic. She said projections suggest the state will lose a net 1,000 locations over the course of one year, a drop of roughly 16%. And she said the industry is projected to lose roughly $1 billion, a 23% drop from the $4.4 billion it was projected to earn this year.

“It’s glum. I’m not going to lie,” Dunker said.

Dunker encouraged Iowans to take advantage of restaurants’ and bars’ extended services, like drive-through and takeout orders.