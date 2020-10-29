State expands pro bono program addressing backlog of criminal appeals; Supreme Court adds 3 more appellate districts to program

“The reason for that (decrease in the appeals backlog) is one thing and one thing primarily — and that is we’ve been fully funded for both years that I’ve been state appellate defender,” Chadd said in February. “That has made all the difference. That is why our backlog has gone down, and as long as we stay fully funded and fully staffed, I anticipate that our backlog will continue to go down at that rate.”

Lawmakers went on to approve the increase for the fiscal year which began July 1, upping funding for the Office of the State Appellate Defender by $1.6 million, bringing its budget to just shy of $25 million. Since that hearing, the appeals backlog has decreased by more than 700.

Chadd’s office represents Illinoisans who cannot afford private attorneys but are often appealing serious charges. He said the office handles “the vast majority of criminal appeals.”

Some appellate districts go through more than a thousand cases per year, and appeals can take years before they’re resolved. In some cases, people finish the terms of their sentence even if they eventually win their appeal and acquittal.