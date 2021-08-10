State Fair ready after one-year hiatus

The State Fair is operating under guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Williamson said. She said face masks are recommended indoors, but not required. A limited number of face masks will be available for fairgoers.

An effort was made to spread out the fairgrounds as much as possible, Williamson said. And the fairgrounds will be flush with hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations, and the janitorial staff has been boosted in an effort to increase periodic cleanings.

“We’re being as flexible as we possibly can because health and safety is our utmost priority here,” Williamson said.

A free vaccination clinic will be available throughout the fair for anyone who has not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone wishing to receive the vaccine may do so at the clinic hosted by Hy-Vee near Gate 11 south of Grand Avenue. The clinic will be open every day of the fair.

“Any time we see people coming together who are not vaccinated, we know the situation is ripe for the Delta variant to spread,” Polk County public health spokeswoman Nola Aigner said recently.