State law officers seek wage hike

DES MOINES — The union representing state law enforcement employees is seeking higher wages in recognition of the risks they take to protect the public and carry out state laws.

Negotiators for the roughly 600-member State Police Officers Council on Tuesday requested a 3% across-the-board pay increase for next fiscal year and 3.5% in fiscal 2023 at the start of talks with the state Department of Administrative Services.

The state’s bargaining team will make its counter offer in two weeks before closed-door talks get underway with the goal of reaching agreement on a new two-year contract effective July 1. Neither side commented on the union’s initial proposal during Tuesday’s Zoom meeting.

The union's bargaining unit is made up of about 600 state troopers, special agents with the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Division of Narcotics Enforcement, state fire inspectors and agents, Iowa conservation officers, and Iowa park rangers. The union and state negotiators settled for a 2.5% annual across-the-board wage increase in the current contract.