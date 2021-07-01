State revenue rebounds in big way. Double-digit bounce comes after pandemic pause

DES MOINES — Iowa posted double-digit growth in tax collections for fiscal 202,1 which probably will translate into a whopping state budget surplus once the books officially close in September, officials said Thursday.

The state treasury took in more than $8.1 billion for the 12-month period that ended June 30, a 16.3% increase that tallied nearly $1.14 billion more than fiscal 2020, according to a report from the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

Because Iowa again delayed its income tax deadline and made other adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, agency senior tax analyst Jeff Robinson said that total likely will be adjusted downward by several hundred million dollars by Sept. 30, but still will finish in double-digit growth in the range of $800 to $900 million compared with the prior fiscal year hard hit for months by the pandemic’s economic consequences.

“Revenue is better than estimated by hundreds of millions. Now we’ve just got to find out how many hundreds of millions,” Robinson said. “All of this looks really good right now, but if you go back to growth from two years ago it’s not. Our two-year growth rate is nothing to brag about.”