State’s positivity rate decreases again, remains below 8 percent

A total 353,791 doses had been reported administered as of Friday, including 41,075 as part of the pharmacy partnership.

Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday that health care providers have up to 72 hours after administering a vaccination to report the data according to federal guidelines, so the number of vaccines reported administered lags behind the number of vaccines reported distributed.

Over the past seven days, the state reported averaging 24,232 vaccines administered daily.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Tuesday received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Cook County Health’s North Riverside Health Center in Riverside.

On Monday, Ezike stressed the importance of being vaccinated as a variant of the coronavirus that has been tracked in the United Kingdom becomes a potential threat in the U.S.

“If it’s not here yet it’s only a matter of time,” Ezike said. “It is likely already in the state, but it’s probably circulating at such low numbers right now that we have not identified the significance.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that multiple COVID-19 variants are circulating globally. The CDC reported a new variant has emerged in the UK with an unusually large number of mutations.