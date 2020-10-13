State Senate committee takes on prison reform

“So as you consider social justice reforms and social equity, please keep in mind that the inequities that exist in our state are harshest for people with records,” he said.

During his testimony, Dickson said reducing recidivism, which refers to formerly incarcerated individuals committing new crimes that land them back in jail, is the best way to promote successful reentry into society. According to Dickson, reconvicting an individual costs the state more than $118,000 per reconviction on average.

Dickson gave three policy recommendations, the first of which was creating a permanent early-release program for nonviolent felons based on one that has been enacted during the coronavirus pandemic in some regions to prevent outbreaks in the prison system.

He also called for funding for the creation of more community-based facilities that provide transition services for inmates so that those leaving the justice system have the resources to secure housing and employment. Former inmates with access to those programs are more likely to contribute to society and produce economic benefits, he said.