State tax cuts gain momentum in Iowa Legislature. Key revenue forecast Friday may prove pivotal

At the same time, GOP senators made it clear during Wednesday’s floor debate on Senate File 576 that they expect tax relief to be addressed yet this session. And Reynolds told a radio interviewer on Thursday “I’m excited about it, it’s the right thing to do” when asked about the Senate’s action.

Reynolds said she and legislators agreed to the “triggers” in 2018 when “at that time we were seeing some volatility in our agricultural industry and so we wanted to make sure that we could still fund our priorities but do everything that we could to make sure that hardworking Iowans could keep more of their hard-earned money.

“We’ve been fiscally responsible in our budgeting. We are at a place right now where I think it’s the right time to remove the triggers so that Iowans know and can count on that tax relief in 2023 and it also makes us much more competitive as a state because it condenses the brackets and the rates and eliminates federal deductibility so it’s the right thing to do,” the governor told a radio audience. “We need to send it over to the House and we need to get it done.”