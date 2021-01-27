Statehouse Democrats call for more COVID-19 legislation

Democrats said they would like to see the advancement of and debate on legislation that would provide state funding to small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic, proposals to create more affordable housing options and proposals to allow more health care professionals to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

One such proposal — House Study Bill 71, proposed by the state dental board — would allow dentists to administer the vaccine. The proposal has not yet been considered by the House committee to which it was assigned.

“That’s the kind of legislation that we should be fast-tracking, legislation that would actually speed up the delivery of vaccine to get more shots into the arms of Iowans throughout our state,” said Coralville lawmaker Zach Wahls, leader of the minority Senate Democrats. “That’s the kind of legislation that we should be fast-tracking, not a radical defunding of Iowa’s public education system.”

As of Wednesday, 11 unique legislative proposals had been introduced that contain the term “COVID,” according to an online search of legislation produced during this year’s session.