Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop

SPRINGFIELD – The statewide seven-day rolling COVID-19 case positivity rate decreased slightly on Thursday to 6.8 percent, remaining below 8% for a sixth consecutive day.

The rate dropped from 7.3% the day prior. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 6,652 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, with an additional 88 deaths. The state has reported 1,052,682 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 17,928 deaths across the state’s 102 counties.

The state reported 118,036 test results over the previous 24 hours, more than 40,000 more than in Wednesday’s report and the most since Friday, Jan. 8.

The state has now reported 14.4 million test results since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, there were 3,511 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 and 742 patients in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of seven from the day prior. That left 23.2% of ICU beds available in the state.

There were 382 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, a decrease of four from the day prior.