The undecideds: Late-breaking Democrats favor Buttigieg

When time ran out and a decision had to be made, many undecided Iowa Democrats decided to caucus for Pete Buttigieg.

That shows in the final results — Buttigieg, the former mayor, appears to have edged U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders for the most state delegate equivalents by the smallest margin in Iowa Democratic caucus history.

It also shows in the testimonials of Iowa Democrats that Lee and Gazette reporters have been following over the final weeks leading up to Monday night’s caucuses.

Crystal Meier, for example, just a week out from the caucuses said she was still considering four candidates: Buttigieg, former vice president Joe Biden, and U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

Previously she also had been considering New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang, but she eliminated him from consideration over his lack of foreign policy experience.

Meier, a Mason City resident and longtime caucus participant, said she went to the caucuses trying to decide whether to caucus with her heart, which was with Biden, or her head, which was with Buttigieg. She said she was still considering Warren, too.

Meier chose her head. She caucused for Buttigieg.