The week in Iowa

Stepping aside: State Sen. Rob Hogg, a Cedar Rapids Democrat who has been in the Iowa Legislature nearly two decades, announced he will not seek reelection in 2022.

Supreme Court: U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst called it a hypothetical, but did not rule out the potential for a Republican-controlled Senate to once again block a Democratic president’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee at any point in 2024.

IN THE NEWS

Iowan arrested over Capitol attack

The FBI arrested an Iowa man and his adult son after they discussed on social media their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, court records show. Daryl Johnson, 50, of St. Ansgar and 29-year-old Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minnesota, were arrested separately by agents. An FBI affidavit quotes Daniel Johnson as writing “We stormed capitol hill” to a contact on Facebook on Jan. 6. The two are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.