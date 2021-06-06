This Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS
Farm worker guilty in student's death
A farm laborer was found guilty in the abduction and killing of an Iowa college student who vanished while out for a run in 2018 and will face life behind bars for a crime that shocked the nation. A 12-member jury unanimously found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the attack on University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. Bahena Rivera, who came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico as a teenager, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Prison attack: A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary that was the scene of a deadly attack earlier this year. The Iowa Department of Corrections said an inmate, secured in restraints, was being supervised by the officer during a virtual disciplinary hearing with an administrative law judge.
Ransomware attack: A ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat processing company disrupted production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. JBS SA of Brazil, which has three facilities in Iowa, notified the U.S. of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia.
Stimulus effect: After a period of economic shutdown intended to slow the spread of a novel coronavirus that has claimed at least 6,000 Iowa lives, state revenues are growing at an unprecedented pace as people spend federal stimulus checks and engage in more activities as Iowa reopens for business, travel and events, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.
THEY SAID …
“At some point you have to transition from acting out of fear to acting out of hope.”
--- Leslie Carpenter, an Iowa Mental Health Advocacy official, on recent changes to the state’s mental health care system
“We need good data to get fair maps. That's the thing that's the most important.”
--- Iowa Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, on the state’s redistricting process being delayed by late federal census data
ODDS AND ENDS
Indicators grow: Iowa’s Leading Indicators Index grew by a record 1.3% in April for the second month in a row. The increase marked the ninth month in the last 10 that the monthly index has risen.
Gubernatorial request: Gov. Kim Reynolds and five other governors are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to continue its investigation into anti-competitive practices in the meatpacking industry.
Guard deployed: Members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing from Sioux City are in Scotland this week as part of a multinational exercise, Formidable Shield.
THE WATER COOLER
Maternal health: The Iowa Department of Public Health is undertaking strategic planning for statewide maternal health efforts. Officials seek input regarding the strengths, challenges and areas of focus that are critical regarding maternal health needs.
Aviation plan: The Iowa Department of Transportation seeks public input as it finalizes its Aviation System Plan, which helps with planning and funding decisions for the state’s air transportation system.
Road map: The Iowa Department of Transportation released the 2021-22 version of the Iowa Transportation Map, available in the standard foldout paper form and an electronic version.
Democrats’ leader steps down
State Rep. Todd Prichard, who has lambasted Republican lawmakers and Gov. Kim Reynolds for pursuing a partisan agenda in the midst of a pandemic, announced he’s stepping down as leader of Iowa House Democrats. Leading Democrats has been an honor, he said in a statement. However, after discussions with his family, “it’s time for me to step aside and allow a new member of our caucus to lead.” Prichard, 47, a Charles City lawyer, was reelected to his fifth term in the House in 2020. He did not indicate whether he’ll seek a sixth term in 2022.
Potential candidate: Abby Finkenauer, a former eastern Iowa state lawmaker and Congresswoman, is preparing to run for the U.S. Senate in Iowa in 2022, according to anonymously sourced reports from Iowa Field Report and Politico. Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has not yet said whether he will run for re-election.
Hanusa running: Former state lawmaker Mary Ann Hanusa, a Republican from Council Bluffs, announced her plan to run for the U.S. House in central and southwest Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat, has not yet said whether she will run for re-election and is also considering a run for governor.
Premature statement: A comment from U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson on the trial of the man accused in the 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts was sent prematurely while the jury still was deliberating. Hinson’s congressional office confirmed the news release was issued in error and a clarification was issued.