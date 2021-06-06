This Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

Farm worker guilty in student's death

A farm laborer was found guilty in the abduction and killing of an Iowa college student who vanished while out for a run in 2018 and will face life behind bars for a crime that shocked the nation. A 12-member jury unanimously found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the attack on University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. Bahena Rivera, who came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico as a teenager, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prison attack: A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary that was the scene of a deadly attack earlier this year. The Iowa Department of Corrections said an inmate, secured in restraints, was being supervised by the officer during a virtual disciplinary hearing with an administrative law judge.

Ransomware attack: A ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat processing company disrupted production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. JBS SA of Brazil, which has three facilities in Iowa, notified the U.S. of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia.