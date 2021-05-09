This Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

Lawmakers pass ban on vaccine passports

Legislation banning “vaccine passports” in Iowa is on its way to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her expected signature. The Iowa Senate voted to approve a bill that prohibits businesses, schools, and state and local government facilities from denying access to people who haven’t had the COVID-19 vaccination. And all government entities in Iowa would be barred from issuing ID cards with a person’s vaccination history. The legislation makes exceptions for health care facilities, such as hospitals, clinics or nursing homes, and would not affect requirements that employers may place on their employees.