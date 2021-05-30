This Week in Iowa

THE WATER COOLER

Iowa farmers have planted about 97 percent of this year’s corn crop — progress that is two weeks ahead of the five-year average. About three-fourths of the 2021 corn crop has emerged, which is ahead of normal with 14 percent in excellent condition and 64 percent in good condition. Likewise, 89 percent of the soybean crop has been planted with more than half of the acres showing emerged plants — both well ahead of normal progress. Farmers in south-central and southeast Iowa still have at least 20 percent of their soybean crop to plant, but some areas may need a few days to dry out enough to allow field work to resume.