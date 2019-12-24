Trade, ethanol and violence against women top issues for Iowa Sen. Ernst in 2019

The new deal took more than a year to be developed and earn Congressional approval. Ernst said although she would have preferred it be done sooner, she thinks it was worth the wait.

“In the ag space, this is a huge win for U.S. dairy — and we do have dairy in Iowa — really getting more of our product into Canada. So that’s just one example in the ag front,” Ernst said. “But then if you look overall at the agreement, it needed to be modernized. So now we are actually taking things into consideration like technology and intellectual property theft. ...

“If you think about it, when NAFTA was done (in 1994), heaven’s sakes, that was decades ago. And think about how technology and trading has changed through the years. This will modernize, make it better and safer for everyone.”

While Ernst spent the year urging Democrats to sign the USMCA, she also spent it lobbying members of her own political party on ethanol policy.

Ethanol and biodiesel industry officials and their supporters in political office — including Ernst — have been critical of EPA actions that, those ethanol and biodiesel supporters say, undermine the federal ethanol mandate.