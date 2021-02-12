Transgender bathroom bill unlikely to advance, key Iowa lawmaker says

JOHNSTON — Legislative proposals to bar transgender Iowa students from using bathrooms designated for the gender with which they identify appears unlikely to advance in the Iowa House.

Republicans in the Iowa Senate recently advanced such a bill, Senate File 224, through its first step in the legislative process. But Rep. Dustin Hite, Republican chairman of the Iowa House education committee, said Friday that he has no plans to give the bill — or ones like it — a hearing in the House.

Hite made the comments during taping of this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.

“The reason I haven’t assigned them a subcommittee is not because I don’t understand the issues of the proponents of those bills, but I also understand the issues on the other sides of those bills,” Hite said. “And I think when we talk about topics like this, we have to be extremely careful that what we are doing does not come across as hateful. And that is what I’m always concerned about in these particular issues.”

When asked if the proposal would receive a hearing in the education committee he leads, Hite all but eliminated any possibility.