Traveling for the holidays? Iowa experts offer advice for holiday gatherings amid COVID surge

DES MOINES --- While Iowans are gathering with loved ones and friends for the holidays, the state --- like so many others in the nation --- is experiencing yet another surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The latest surge is fueled by the virus’ omicron variant --- which early research suggests is far more transmissible --- is once again putting severe stress on Iowa’s health care systems. Once again, hospitals are overflowing and health care professionals are over-worked.

COVID-related hospitalizations in Iowa are higher than they have been since December, when the state was just beginning to come back down from the worst surge of the pandemic, according to state data.

Those hospitalizations are being driven by unvaccinated individuals. Those who are not fully vaccinated account for nearly 9 out of every 10 COVID patients in intensive care, and more than 4 out of every 5 COVID patients overall, according to state figures.