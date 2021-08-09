Trump-backing House members to host Iowa event

DES MOINES -- Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two Republican U.S. House members and fervent supporters of former President Donald Trump, plan to host a rally in Iowa later this month.

Taylor Greene, from Georgia, and Gaetz, from Florida, in a fundraising email announced an “America First” event on Thursday, Aug. 19, in Des Moines. The precise location will be announced 48 hours before the event, the email says.

The fundraising email from Taylor Green’s campaign, which was shared by the Des Moines Register, says events like the one planned for Des Moines are designed to rally the Trump-supporting base ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in order to help Republicans earn a majority in the U.S. House.

The event is a product of a joint fundraising venture by Taylor Greene and Gaetz, which they have called Put America First. Those who wish to attend can reserve a ticket at https://americafirstrallytour.nucleuspages.com/events/des-moines.

-- Des Moines Bureau staff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.