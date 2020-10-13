Trump rally first 2020 presidential campaign event in Iowa as COVID numbers spiking

According to the White House’s own COVID-19 task force, Iowa recently had the sixth-highest rate of new cases per capita in the U.S., and Polk County — where the Trump rally is being held — had the highest number of new cases in the state.

The rally is scheduled to be held outside at the Des Moines airport.

“The last thing we need is any person who may still be contagious with the virus holding a potential super-spreader event here in Iowa,” Mark Smith, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, said in a statement. The president’s physician on Monday determined Trump is no longer infectious to others, and that Trump has tested negative for the virus. “Iowans need a president who will put the health and safety of the country above their own ego. There is no argument: Joe Biden will be that president.”

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she plans to attend and on social media encouraged other Trump supporters to as well. Republican former Gov. Terry Branstad, fresh off his return from China where he served as Trump’s U.S. ambassador over the past four years ago, also plans to attend.