Trump touts ethanol, farm policy in Iowa visit

Trump’s rally was held as COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Iowa are rising. The rally was held outdoors at the airport. No social distancing measures were in place, and face mask usage was sparse.

Hospitalizations are at their highest point of the pandemic in Iowa, and deaths are increasing as well.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 just shy of two weeks ago. His physician has since declared that Trump has tested negative for the virus and is no longer at risk of infecting others.

“Iowa has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, with cases surpassing 100,000 this week and COVID-19 hospitalizations hitting a new high. But President Trump isn’t coming to the Hawkeye State to offer words of comfort to those suffering, or a helping hand to the Iowans who are out of a job, or an actual plan to get the virus under control. Instead, he’s here to spread more lies about the pandemic and distract from his record of failure,” Biden said in a statement issued by his campaign.