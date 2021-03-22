Trump wins — if he runs in 2024 Iowa GOP caucuses, poll says. But who might rise to the top if the field is wide open?

DES MOINES — If he runs, former President Donald Trump is the odds-on favorite of Iowa Republicans to win the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.

If he doesn’t, it appears there will be a wide-open race for Iowa GOP support among the party hopefuls seeking to challenge President Joe Biden in 2024.

A Victory Insights poll of 650 Iowa Republicans found that 61 percent said they will support Trump if he runs.

No other Republican topped 10 percent among “very likely” caucusgoers in the poll conducted March 5-8. However, Utah U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, “someone else” and former Vice President Mike Pence had more than 10 percent support among all Republicans.

If Trump doesn’t run, “it’s complicated,” according to Victory Insights.

More than 1,000 days ahead of the 2024 caucuses, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Pence and Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who won the 2016 Iowa caucuses, sit atop the field. Among very likely caucusgoers, DeSantis was at 20 percent with Pence was just a tick behind and Cruz at 16 percent. However, support for DeSantis and Cruz fell off among all Republicans, while Pence’s support remained steady.