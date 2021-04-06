Two correction staffers died in Iowa's Anamosa State prison. Democratic and Republican lawmakers held dueling news conferences today to blame each other.

DES MOINES — The death of two state prison workers and funding for the state’s prison system were the focal point of heated partisan political debate Tuesday at the Iowa Capitol.

During competing press conferences outside the Capitol, Democrats and union leaders called for more state funding for the state’s prison system and accused Republicans of neglecting prison workers, while a Republican legislative leader highlighted his party’s proposed prison funding boost and accused Democrats of betraying law enforcement officials.

According to the state: Two workers at the state prison in Anamosa, officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte, were killed during an attack by an inmate on March 23. A third worker, Lorie Matthes, was taken hostage during the attack, and another inmate was seriously wounded while trying to assist the other victims.

During the first press conference Tuesday, a top state union leader called for state lawmakers to increase funding so prisons can hire dozens if not hundreds more workers, boost funding for equipment upgrades and worker training programs in the prison system, allow public workers to collectively bargain for safety and health issues (those bargaining elements were removed by a new law passed by statehouse Republicans), and fund an independent investigation into the March 23 attack.