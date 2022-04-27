Two TV debates set for Iowa’s U.S. Senate Democratic primary

Abby Finkenauer and Mike Franken will participate in a pair of televised debates in the Democratic primary in Iowa’s 2022 U.S. Senate campaign.

The first debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 7 and will be broadcast by four Iowa TV stations: KCCI-TV in Des Moines, KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids, KTIV-TV in Sioux City, and KWQC-TV in Davenport.

The second debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 19 and will be broadcast statewide by Iowa PBS.

Both debates are scheduled for one hour.

Three Democrats are running in Iowa’s U.S. Senate election: Finkenauer, a former congresswoman and state legislator from Cedar Rapids; Franken, a U.S. Navy veteran from Sioux City; and Glenn Hurst, a physician from Minden.

Iowa’s primary election is June 7.

FRANKEN PLEDGE: Mike Franken, one of three Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Iowa, has pledged to reject donations from corporate and super PACs.

Political Action Committees, or PACs, can raise unlimited sums of money, and although they cannot work with a candidate or campaign, they can advertise on behalf of or against a candidate.

Franken is a U.S. Navy veteran from Sioux City. His Democratic primary opponents are Abby Finkenauer, a former congresswoman and state legislator from Cedar Rapids; and Glenn Hurst, a physician from Minden.

“I believe that Super PACs in particular, have no business in this primary election,” Franken said in a statement released by his campaign. He added later, “We cannot allow special interests and dark money to rig this primary election. I call on my primary opponents to refuse corporate and Super PAC money in this election; our democracy depends on it.”

FRANKEN ENDORSED: Bonnie Campbell, Iowa’s first female attorney general, endorsed Mike Franken’s U.S. Senate campaign.

Campbell also served as the first director of the Violence Against Women Office in the U.S. Justice Department.

“This moment in history calls for a leader like Mike Franken who knows the value of hard work, who has decades of critical experience defending our democracy, and who will stand up and advocate for all Iowans,” Campbell said in a statement issued by the Franken campaign. “Mike will continue to fight for justice, equality, and he will build a brighter future for Iowa.”

Franken, a U.S. Navy veteran from Sioux City, is one of three Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Iowa. The others are Abby Finkenauer, a former congresswoman and state legislator from Cedar Rapids; and Glenn Hurst, a physician from Minden.

LABOR ENDORSES MATHIS: The Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, endorsed Liz Mathis in the 2nd Congressional District campaign.

Mathis, a state legislator and former TV journalist from Hiawatha, is the only Democrat running in Eastern Iowa’s 2nd District. She will face Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, also a former state legislator and TV journalist.

“Liz Mathis has been one of Iowa workers' strongest advocates during her time in the state Senate,” Charlie Wishman, president of the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, said in a news release from the Mathis campaign. “Whether it was standing on the front lines to protect public sector employees’ right to bargain, her consistent pro-worker voting record, or joining UAW members as they fought for a fair contract, Liz has always had our backs.”

The Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, is a state federation of 520 unions that represent more than 50,000 Iowa workers.

