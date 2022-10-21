U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson feeling better, ready to 'hit the road’ after hospitalization

Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson of Marion told reporters Friday she is feeling better and ready to resume campaigning after being released from the hospital earlier this week.

Hinson was released from a Cedar Rapids hospital Tuesday after being admitted Sunday night for a kidney infection, days before early voting began on Wednesday and a televised debate in the race for the 2nd Congressional District that was subsequently canceled.

“I’ve been resting and working from home mostly for the past couple of days,” Hinson said during her weekly press call with Iowa reporters Friday morning. “I’m looking forward to getting back out on the road today.”

Hinson said would be reading to children for America Reads.

“I’m on the road to recovery and I’m so grateful for all of the incredible doctors and nurses at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital,” she said. “They provided phenomenal care during my stay. So I’m doing great, and I’m ready to get out and hit the road.”

Debate will not be rescheduled

Hinson, a Republican running for re-election to a second term in Iowa’s newly drawn 2nd Congressional District, was scheduled to debate Democratic challenger and state Sen. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha on Tuesday on Iowa PBS. A news release from Iowa PBS said both candidates were offered dates to reschedule the debate, but “none of those dates were mutually acceptable to the campaigns.”

Sophie Crowell, Hinson’s campaign manager, said in a statement earlier this week the first-term incumbent “was looking forward to debating” and that the campaign “accepted all of the alternate dates offered by Iowa PBS to reschedule.”

Mathis campaign spokesperson Lori Davis confirmed that the campaign’s calendar was booked for the three alternate dates proposed by Iowa PBS.

Mathis, in a statement earlier this week, said with early voting starting on Wednesday her focus will now shift to get-out-the-vote efforts, rallies and canvass launches through Election Day.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

The 2nd Congressional District includes 22 counties in Iowa’s northeast corner, and includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Mason City.