Unemployment changes in Iowa have not provided solution to workforce shortage

Josh Schamberger, president of Think Iowa City, said his son started working at Target in June. He worked part-time over the summer and now weekends during the school year, and has received two retention bonuses and an increase in pay during that time.

Schamberger said his organization has also tried to be “incredibly flexible” with what employees need.

Banta said the goal is to have approaches be proactive rather than reactionary.

“I'm optimistic that we're going to find our path forward, but it's likely not going to be any one item,” Banta said. “It's going to be a combination of a number of different things, and we're going to be learning as we go.”

Some experts have said that early retirements during the pandemic have contributed to the nation’s workforce shortage. But not all employers in Iowa are seeing that.

At UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, there wasn't a rash of early retirements affecting the workforce, said spokesperson Carson Tigges, noting it was about the same as in years' past.

"There may be a narrative that individuals who are close to retirement are choosing to accelerate that and leave healthcare due to the pandemic, but we don't have any data that supports that," Tigges said.