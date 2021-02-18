UPDATED: Madigan resigns from Illinois House, effective immediately

“It’s no secret that I have been the target of vicious attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working people of Illinois. The fact is, my motivation for holding elected office has never wavered. I have been resolute in my dedication to public service and integrity, always acting in the interest of the people of Illinois,” Madigan said in the statement.

Madigan, who was raised in the Clearing neighborhood on Chicago’s southwest side, is a graduate of Notre Dame University and Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

In 1969, just two years after graduating law school, Madigan was elected the Democratic committeeman for the city’s 13th ward, and slated as a delegate to the 1970 constitutional convention. In 1970, he was first elected to represent the 22nd district, which covers a portion of the southwest side of Chicago.

Madigan has served as a partner in his Chicago tax appeal law firm, Madigan & Getzendanner, since he co-founded the firm in 1972.

He was first elected Speaker of the House in 1983 and served, for all but two years, until January 2021. In 1998, he was elected to serve as state Democratic Party chair, a position he continues to hold.