US sending Iowa $1.25B for virus recovery

Iowa appears to be in line for $1.25 billion as its share of the federal $2 trillion coronavirus recovery package.

The allocations are based on population, and Iowa’s share of the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund for state, local and tribal governments is the minimum allotment for states. The funds are expected to begin arriving within 30 days, according to information provided to states.

The funding is in addition to the recovery checks of up to $1,200 that will be mailed to single taxpayers making an adjusted income of no more than $75,000 or up to $2,400 for married couples with incomes of less than $150,000. Those amounts will increase by $500 for each child.

Of Iowa’s $1.25 billion, $688 million is earmarked for state government, which has a general fund budget approaching $8 billion a year. The money may be used for expenditures incurred related to COVID-19 from March 1 to the end of the year.

Another $563 million is designated for what is called the “local cap” for local governments with populations of 500,000 or more. Iowa doesn’t have any local governments that would qualify for those funds, so money will revert to the state to be used at its discretion, according to the information supplied to Iowa’s Legislative Services Agency.

