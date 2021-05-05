Vaccine passport ban heads to Reynolds

DES MOINES — Legislation banning “vaccine passports” in Iowa is on its way to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her expected signature.

The Iowa Senate voted 32-16 without debate Wednesday to approve House File 889, a bill that prohibits businesses, schools, and state and local government facilities from denying access to people who haven’t had the COVID-19 vaccination.

In addition, all government entities in Iowa would be barred from issuing ID cards with a person’s vaccination history.

“Iowans don’t want to be forced to have a chemical injected into their body to be able to go to a baseball game, to go to the grocery store, to live their lives,” Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, said. “Here in Iowa, we will protect Iowans from being forced by tyrannical governments to inject their body with chemicals that they may or may wish to have.”

The legislation would prohibit the mandatory disclosure of whether a person has received a COVID-19 shot. If any governmental entity or business violates the new law by requiring proof of vaccination, they could not receive any grants and contracts funded by state revenue.