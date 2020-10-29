Vice President Mike Pence in Iowa to rally support for Trump, Ernst

DES MOINES — Mike Pence and Joni Ernst stood on stage together and waved to the adoring crowd, two elected officials who find their respective re-election bids in real danger of losing in Iowa despite their success the last time each was on the ballot here.
Vice President Pence returned to Iowa for a campaign rally on Thursday at the Des Moines airport. Pence and President Donald Trump are locked in a virtual dead heat in Iowa with Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, despite the fact Trump and Pence carried Iowa by almost 10 percentage points four years ago.
Nationally, Trump and Pence trail in polling in swing states that likely will determine the November 3 election’s outcome: states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
“Four years ago you believed we could be strong again, you believed we could be prosperous again,” Pence said to the crowd of roughly 200 people who gathered at the airport on a cool and windy afternoon. “Iowa, you said ‘yes’ to Donald Trump in 2016, and I know that Iowa is going to say ‘yes’ to four more years of Donald Trump in 2020. …
“Come November 3, my fellow Americans, I need you to show one more time that Iowa is Trump country.”
Sen. Ernst gave brief remarks in introducing Pence. Ernst is facing her own strong re-election challenge from Democrat Theresa Greenfield. Most polling has showed the Ernst-Greenfield race as a virtual toss-up, even though Ernst won her first election, an open-seat race in 2014, by more than eight points.
“We can take the path of prosperity, economic freedom, and opportunity. Or we can go down the separate road of pit falls the radical left wants to see us on,” Ernst said at the rally, warning the crowd of Democrats’ stances on issues like abortion, environmental regulations, gun safety, and ethanol. “Folks, this is not the road we want to go down. … This is the radical left that we have to stop.”
Pence praised Ernst multiple times throughout his remarks.
“She has been an incredible ally of President Trump and the MAGA (make America great again) agenda,” Pence said of Ernst.
Democrats criticized the Trump-Pence campaign for holding another rally event in Iowa, which is experiencing a steep climb in COVID-19 numbers. The rate of COVID-related deaths has surged a second time and nearly matched its first peak, and COVID-related hospitalization numbers are higher than they have ever been during the pandemic, and continue to climb.
The national Democratic Party launched digital display ads to coincide with the event. The ads were to reach voters in Des Moines and contained criticisms of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.
“Nothing Pence will say today changes the fact that Iowans are sick and tired of his broken promises and incompetence that is threatening their lives and livelihoods,” Tom Perez, chairman of the national Democratic Party, said in a statement. “And that’s why Iowans are holding Trump and Pence accountable by making their plan to participate in this election and voting them out of office.”
The Biden campaign, in its statement on the Pence rally, also highlighted the administration’s pandemic response.
Biden is scheduled to campaign in Des Moines on Friday with a drive-in style event. It will be the first time Biden has campaigned in Iowa during the general election campaign; he campaigned here often during the run-up to the February Iowa caucuses.
“Look no further for evidence of Donald Trump’s failed presidency than the devastation across Iowa. Eight months into this pandemic, more than 120,000 Iowans have been infected with the virus and over 1,680 have lost their lives,” Biden campaign deputy manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield said in a statement. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris … have a plan to stop the virus and to build our economy back better for working people --- not the wealthy and well-connected. That’s the leadership Iowa deserves.”
Pence addressed the pandemic, telling the crowd that Trump suspended all travel from China — the president did not ban all, but rather restricted some travel from China. And Pence touted the administration’s efforts to get protective equipment to health care workers.
Pence also suggested that, by the end of the year, a COVID-19 vaccine could be available and that the federal government could begin the distribution of “millions of doses.”
“We’re going to meet this moment with American compassion and ingenuity. We’re going to distribute the vaccine and defeat the virus, and bring America back bigger and better than before,” Pence said.
During just more than 40 minutes’ worth of remarks, Pence boasted that the administration has bolstered the U.S. military; touted a U.S. economy that grew by 33% during the third quarter in rebounding from the pandemic; pledged support to Iowa farmers and noted the Iowa Corn Growers Association on Thursday made Trump and Pence honorary members; boasted the administration’s role in the creation of a new trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico; and highlighted the more than 200 judges confirmed to federal courts by Trump, including three U.S. Supreme Court justices.
“We’ve made good progress in our first 3 years,” Pence said.
Early voting is underway in Iowa. Election Day is Tuesday.
