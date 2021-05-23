Vilsack wants ag conservation focus on incentives, not regulations

Vilsack has the scars to prove it. During his first stint as secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture — for the entirety of former President Barack Obama’s two terms in office — the federal ag department received blowback from farmers, industry leaders and conservatives over the department’s attempt to define which waterways are subject to federal regulation. The federal ag department under Obama and Vilsack never shook the controversy over the Waters of the U.S. rule.

Vilsack, who accepted the federal ag secretary post again when asked by Biden after his election in 2020, said this week the country could not afford more legal hurdles slowing down its effort to reduce pollution and address climate change.

“We don’t have time. We really have to pick up the pace here, of these activities, and I think the most effective and efficient way and the least time-consuming way is by providing some incentives,” he said.

Vilsack, a former two-term Iowa governor, spoke with the bureau via video call from his home just west of Des Moines. Vilsack said he was doing most of his work virtually for the time being — there is not yet much in-person activity in the federal ag department offices in Washington, D.C., he said.