Vouchers bill pitched by Iowa Gov. Reynolds will not pass House this year

DES MOINES — A proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds to shift taxpayer funding for public schools to scholarships for private school tuition assistance will not pass the Iowa Legislature this year, a top statehouse Republican said Monday.

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, said there are not enough votes among the 60 House Republicans to get 51 votes and pass the proposal in the 100-member House.

The legislative proposal previously passed the Republican-led Iowa Senate. Statehouse Democrats have been unified in their opposition to the proposal.

“It doesn’t look like we’re going to be able to put the votes together in the House this year to pass that,” Grassley told statehouse reporters Monday morning. “Obviously (we) want to continue to work with the governor to get something achieved. That’s been a big priority of hers moving towards next session. And we’ll work on that in the offseason.”

Legislative leaders had essentially paused the session for the past three weeks while Reynolds attempted to persuade enough House Republicans to support her proposal.

Lawmakers from both the House and Senate returned to the Iowa Capitol on Monday for the first time in weeks, in a signal that they are preparing to complete their work for the 2022 session.

That work, according to Grassley, will not include the private school tuition assistance bill.

“I think it’s great that the House is stopping school vouchers and the scheme that the governor has been pushing for so long,” said Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, leader of the minority House Democrats from Windsor Heights. “It’s ridiculous that we had to wait this long for a bill that we all knew wasn’t going to pass, because Iowans don’t support school vouchers, and neither does the House of Representatives. So the only people who seem to want this are the Senate and the governor, and we’re glad that it died because it’s not good for Iowa kids.”

The bulk of the holdouts among House Republicans were legislators in rural districts, where public school officials said the loss of students to private schools could be fiscally devastating.

Some House Republicans opposed to the private school tuition assistance proposal are already paying political consequences. Reynolds this past week endorsed a primary election challenger to Rep. Jon Thorup, who has publicly expressed his opposition to the bill.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0