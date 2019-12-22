Warren tells Iowans to ‘get in the fight’ for change

“This is not a Trump-only problem,” she said. “It’s just that with Donald Trump it’s gotten so large, visible and so many people are off the sidelines now. 2020 is our chance to change this.”

She returned to that theme throughout more than hour of questions and answers. Regardless of the issue — health care, housing, climate change, saving democracy, Warren asked the crowd to join her in a “moment in history.”

Warren, who rose to the top of the field in Iowa during the summer, has seen her poll numbers dip from a high of 28 percent in mid-October to 16 percent more recently.

Saturday afternoon, Warren had another event in Cedar Rapids with longtime Iowa Democratic activist John Norris. He endorsed her candidacy earlier in the week.

In North Liberty, City Councilwoman RaQuishia Harrington reminded the audience that Warren already had demonstrated her interest and concern in local issues through a September visit to Golf View Mobile Home Park. Rents there went up as much as 70 percent under new owners.