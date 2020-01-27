Waterloo barber advocates for state law allowing mobile barbers

DES MOINES — William Burt’s dream is to take his mobile barber shop to underserved communities across the state.

He needs a change in state law to make that dream a reality.

Burt, who cuts hair at Gray’s Barber Shop in Waterloo, has created a mobile barber shop he calls Kut Kings. Burt’s ultimate goal is to make the service a non-profit so he can provide haircuts to Iowans in need across the state: children from single-parent or low-income families, rural Iowans with no access to a barber, and veterans with disabilities.

“The whole vision is to help these underserved communities,” Burt said.

Currently, mobile barber shops are not permitted by state law. A proposal to change that took its first legislative steps Monday at the Iowa Capitol, with lawmakers from both political parties enthusiastically in support.

A similar proposal was considered last year, but did not make it out of the Iowa Legislature.

“In the black community, the barber shop is a safe haven. It always has been,” said Ras Smith, a state legislator from Waterloo. “Hopefully this becomes law this legislative session.”

Republican Zach Whiting called the proposal “a home run out of the park.”