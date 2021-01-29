Welch seeks to set a new tone in Illinois House

It will be some time, though, before the House is able to fully get back to work. Welch has already announced that the House will come back into session on Feb. 10 for the sole purpose of adopting new rules, which are expected to allow for remote committee meetings that will then occur regularly over the next couple of months. But other substantial action at the Statehouse in Springfield is unlikely to occur until at least sometime in April.

At that point, Welch said, he expects the General Assembly to move into high gear.

“As we approach April and May, as we're getting to crunch time, I anticipate being in Springfield a lot more than we have over the past year,” he said.

Welch, 49, of Hillside, said he was born and raised in the 7th District that he now represents. He is a graduate of Northwestern University and the John Marshall Law School.

While at Northwestern, Welch also played baseball. A left fielder who was known for his speed, he wouldn’t disclose his batting average, saying only that it was below .300, but he described the experience as “one of the best times of my life.” But he did not play his senior year, saying he chose to focus on his grades that year “because I knew I wanted to go to law school.”