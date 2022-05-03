What they’re saying about abortion and the Supreme Court

DES MOINES — Reaction was widespread following a Politico report that the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion. Here are some of these statements and comments:

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Des Moines:

“As we await the Supreme Court’s final ruling, our mission remains as clear as it has ever been. We are fighting to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life.”

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny:

“Uncertainty remains about the final decision regarding abortion by both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Iowa Supreme Court. Despite the questions surrounding those decisions, Iowans can be certain Senate Republicans have, and will continue to lead on life.”

Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights:

“I am angry. I am scared. And I’m ready to fight back. Everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions, especially when it comes to reproductive health care. These decisions do not belong in the hands of politicians. Iowans support reproductive freedom and access to legal and safe abortion. We will continue fighting every day to ensure every family in Iowa has access to safe, legal abortions.“

Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville:

“There’s no decision more life-changing than the choice to bring a child into the world. It’s one of the most sacred, irrevocable, and private choices we get to make in life. For that reason, the freedom to make this choice should rest solely with a pregnant person and their family, in consultation with their doctor. The government has no business making that decision for Iowans.”

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak:

“This unprecedented leak is abhorrent, and whoever did it must be found and held accountable, and I’m glad the Court is investigating. As someone who is adamantly pro-life, I believe firmly that the Supreme Court must go through its proper and independent processes and deliberations on this case and I look forward to reviewing their final decision.”

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa:

“If the Supreme Court does in fact rule as the leaked draft suggests, it would be a long-overdue return to fidelity to the text of our Constitution and places this issue back at the hands of the states. As an elected official, I have always voted to uphold the sanctity of life and to protect the unborn. Every life is precious and has value, and I am committed to continuing to fight for those who cannot stand up for themselves.”

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Des Moines:

“Depriving a woman of the right to make her own medical decisions is dangerous and shortsighted. We already know laws that restrict access to health care do not result in fewer abortions, but instead force women to risk their lives and seek unsafe care. … Women have been empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and reproductive rights for nearly half a century, and I will not stand idly by and let decades of progress slip away.”

Abby Finkenauer, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate:

“Like millions of women across the country, this news makes me scared and it makes me sick — it’s never been more important to stand up and fight back. … We have to hold (Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck) Grassley accountable, and that starts with defeating him in November, abolishing the filibuster, and codifying the protections of Roe v. Wade into law immediately.”

Jeff Kaufmann, Republican Party of Iowa state chair:

“The Republican Party of Iowa is committed to defending the unborn and will fight for every person's right to Life, Liberty, the Pursuit of Happiness. We must protect the most vulnerable in our society, especially those who have no voice.”

Ross Wilburn, Iowa Democratic Party state chair:

“Every Iowan deserves to make the decision for themselves if, when, and with whom to have a family. And right now, Iowans still have that right. But with the latest news from the U.S. Supreme Court, the freedoms we’ve fought for decades to preserve are dangling by a thread. … I know that many of us feel afraid right now, but we have the power to elect champions for reproductive freedoms this fall who will write the protections of Roe into law at both the federal and state level.”

Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood North Central States:

“First, our doors are open today and our doors will remain open every day for abortion care as long as legally possible. … This leaked opinion is horrifying. We all knew the day could come that safe and legal abortion would be decimated in our country, and now we are facing that reality. It is true that individual Americans may have different moral views on abortion, and this is exactly why the strong majority of people in our country believe that this decision must be left up to individuals themselves.”

Matt Sinovic, executive director, Progress Iowa:

“Overturning Roe v. Wade won’t stop abortions. It will take us back in time and eviscerate access to safe abortions. Banning abortion would only make it more dangerous for marginalized communities and less wealthy individuals to obtain safe health care. … Our lives and the lives of the people we hold dear are at stake. When our loved ones need care, we will do all we can to make sure they have it.”

