What to know about Iowa’s implementation of unemployment benefits from new stimulus bill

As part of the new federal stimulus bill signed into law Sunday by President Donald Trump, federal unemployment benefits first passed in the CARES Act will continue in 2021. Here’s what that means for Iowans who are unemployed:

What are these benefits?

Through March 14, registered unemployed Iowans will receive an additional $300 per week in benefits through Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. FPUC initially gave unemployed workers an additional $600 per week, but that expired at the end of July.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation provides 13 weeks of additional jobless benefits after someone exhausts the 26 weeks of standard benefits from Iowa Workforce Development.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance offers benefits to those unemployed because of coronavirus and are self-employed, have exhausted all other unemployment benefits or aren’t eligible for unemployment because of a lack of work history.

Am I eligible for these benefits if my unemployment is not related to coronavirus?