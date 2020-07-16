White House task force says Iowa should require face masks. Gov. Reynolds says she won't, it's just a 'feel-good' measure.

During an interview Wednesday on WHO-AM radio, Reynolds said she does not plan to issue a mask requirement for Iowa.

“No, I’m not going to mandate masks. I trust Iowans. I believe in Iowans,” Reynolds said. “There’s no way to enforce it. Most of the states or entities that have done that, they’ve actually gone as far as to say we’re not going to enforce it, so it’s just kind of a feel-good.”

Iowa’s statewide positive test rate for Wednesday was 6.9%, according to state public health data.

Also Thursday, the state public health department reported 830 new cases in the 24-hour period from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday. That surpassed the previous one-day high of 769 newly reported cases, established Saturday.

Before that, the previous high-water mark was 757 reported cases on May 2, according to state public health data compiled by the bureau.

The 830 newly reported cases Wednesday were not necessarily confirmed in that 24-hour span, just reported by the state in that window. The 830 newly reported cases likely were confirmed by local health officials over a span of multiple days before being reported to the state.